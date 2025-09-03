Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has lamented the low participation of residents in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise.

The Governor decried the situation on Wednesday during the official flag-off event of the All Progressives Congress (APC) grassroot voters’ education program in Lafia.

The program occurred simultaneously with the celebration of Aliyu Bello and Yairus Dagusas’ second anniversary as Chairman and Secretary of the party.

Emanuel Akabe, the Governor’s representative, cited data and statistics while affirming the situation of low participation in the ongoing CVR.

He urged the APC leaders to increase sensitisation tactics and encourage the people to exercise their rights during the 2027 general elections.

Furthermore, the Governor congratulated Aliyu Bello and Yairus Dagusa on their second anniversary in office and thanked the past and present leadership of the APC for their efforts in advancing the party.

He said, “If you look at the charts that were published, Nasarawa State is still down below among states in the country, in the ongoing INEC’s CVR process.

“So, this is an opportunity for us to go back to our constituencies, our wards, our polling units and encourage our people to register so that they will be able to vote during the 2027 general elections,”

In the same vein, Danladi Jadau, speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, applauded the party for its sensitisation initiative, calling on the residents of Nasarawa to obtain a Permanent Voters Card and exercise their rights.

He also felicitated the APC Chairman and Secretary on their second year in office, saying that their efforts had stabilised the party in the state.

“Our population have skyrocketed, but our registered voters remain very low. I want to use this opportunity to urge the residents to go and register so that they can obtain their PVCs.

“The Nasarawa State House of Assembly under my leadership will continue to make laws and resolutions that would have direct impacts on the residents across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state, as well as support the state government’s efforts towards providing good governance for the people.”