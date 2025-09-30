CVR: Massive Turnout Implies Trust In Electoral Process – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described the massive turnout of electorates for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) as a sign of confidence in the electoral process.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of INEC, Rotimi Oyekunmi, said Nigerians are actively maximising the CVR to advance electoral reforms, which is contrary to reports that indicate loss of public trust in the electoral process.

According to him, since the opening of the CVR portal at 8:30 am on August 18, the commission has witnessed nearly 70,000 pre-registered Nigerians within seven hours, which comprises 33,803 males (48.7%) and 35,573 females (51.3%).

He added that these figures increased exponentially to 1,379,342 on August 24.

“The idea that Nigerians have lost faith in INEC speaks of a myth that is unknown to reality because evidence shows improved voter participation through the CVR, particularly among the youth population who have been actively involved in the online pre-registration, which began on August 18,” he said.

Speaking further, he added that those pre-registered online are expected to complete their registration physically at various designated centres for biometrics and the capturing of other details, which falls in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, particularly Sections 9(7) and 10(2).

“Two weeks after the commencement of online pre-registration, the number of registered Nigerians moved up to 2,532,062.

“Also, the first week of the physical registration recorded 72,274 citizens who had finalised their online registration or had registered in person.

“By the fifth week of registration, a total of 5,385,060 Nigerians had successfully uploaded their details to the portal.

“Likewise, the same pattern by week 4 on the 19th of September, which recorded roughly 400,000 pre-registrants, while a total of 365,533 people did their registration physically, making it a total of 764,695 citizens that completed their registration within a month.

“It is worth noting that no country in Africa can boast of these registration figures in just a month.

