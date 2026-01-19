CVR: Jigawa Gov Urges Citizens To Validate, Obtain PVCs

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has called on all eligible citizens and other residents of state to actively participate in the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise.

Namadi made the call while speaking yesterday in Birnin Kudu at the inauguration of a mosque built by an APC chieftain, Faruk Adamu-Aliyu. Represented his deputy, Aminu Usman, the governor expressed concern about the level of participation by people in the state and entire northern zone.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to draw the attention of all people of Jigawa to the need for them to come out en masse and validate their PVCs or register for new ones.

“This is because the entire North is lagging behind in this exercise. We should wake up and take this issue with all seriousness by validating our PVCs for the development of our country and Jigawa in particular.”

In his remarks, the Emir of Dutse, Hameem Nuhu-Muhammad, urged citizens of the state to shun violence and vote for credible leaders. Nuhu-Muhammad also called for continuous fervent prayers for good leadership in the state and Nigeria at large. “Election is drawing closer.

So we should continue to pray for good leaders who will develop our people. “Don’t allow party differences to make you repeat protest due to your dislike of a particularly party or candidate.”