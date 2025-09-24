CVR: INEC Urges Bauchi Residents To Participate In Voter Registration

The Chairperson of the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Jummai Abubakar, has urged residents of the state to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise to enable them to participate fully in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

Abubakar, who gave this charge on Tuesday during a sensitisation visit to Dass Local Government Area of the state, explained that the essence of the exercise was to create awareness among the electorate that voter registration is currently ongoing nationwide.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Dass Local Government, Comrade Mohammed Jibo, who was represented by the Director of Administration and General Services, Bala Duguri, expressed appreciation to the commission for the sensitisation visit.

He pledged to embark on grassroots mobilisation to ensure maximum participation in the exercise and further promised the council’s support in the areas of sensitisation and mobilisation of eligible voters.

The SIEC chairperson commended Governor Bala Mohammed for allowing her to serve under his administration, assuring that she would deploy her wealth of experience to tackle voter apathy through advocacy visits to local government chairmen, religious leaders, and traditional rulers.

She stated, “It is expected that all eligible voters should obtain their PVCs to allow them to participate fully in the upcoming general election in the country. It is a civic responsibility of every Nigerian to exercise their right during elections, and the only way is to obtain PVCs.”