CVR: INEC Seeks Collaboration With Kebbi Information Ministry

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kebbi State has solicited support and cooperation of the Ministry of Information towards ensuring the success of the ongoing Continous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abubakar Sarkin Pawa Dambo, made this appeal during a courtesy visit to the Kebbi State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed in Birnin Kebbi.

He said INEC has commenced continuous voter registration, beginning with online. Persons who lost or defaced their cards, changed locations or transferred to another state can go online to register, because already, the requisite information is already in the system.

According to him, those who attain 18 years of age should present themselves in person to register in INEC offices, in all the 21 local government areas of Kebbi State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner said the Ministry of Information, headed by the calibre of the Commissioner, a veteran Journalist, is up to the task, as a professional on information management to enlighten the people in all nooks and corners of the state for the successful outcome of the exercise.

Responding, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed Bk, acknowledged that it was the ministry to team up with INEC to ensure optimum success of the registration exercise.

He said the move is a collective responsibility for our common interest to ensure that the registration meets its target objective, adding that, during the meetings of the State Executive Council, Governor Nasir Idris has consistently given us instructions to make the desired contribution to make people respond positively to the exercise.

The Commissioner further explained that his ministry, in collaboration with that of Special Duties, is working together to evolve a Technical Committee to synergise with INEC towards the success of the exercise.