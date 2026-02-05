CVR: INEC Registers 4,423 New Voters In Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it registered 4,423 new voters in Anambra State within four weeks of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Elizabeth Agwu said this in Awka yesterday. She said the exercise is currently ongoing across the 21 local government areas of the state. She expressed satisfaction over the figures registered so far within the period under review, adding that the exercise is for the 2027 general election.

According to her, the success was as a result of the collaborative support the Commission is getting from other relevant stakeholders, particularly political parties and the media. The registration, which started on January 5, is expected to end on April 17. Agwu urged residents aged 18 to register.