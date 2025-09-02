CVR: INEC Records 2.5M Online Registrants

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that a total of 2,532,062 Nigerians have registered online nationwide since the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on August 18.

In a statement issued by National Commissioner Sam Olumekun, who also chairs the Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC disclosed that 1,218,482 registrants (48.12%) are male, while 1,313,580 (51.88%) are female.

He added that 1,602,484 (63.29%) are between the ages of 18 and 34, while 647,528 (25.57%) are students.

Olumekun clarified that the figures are for online pre-registration only, conducted through the commission’s dedicated CVR portal. He highlighted that the introduction of the pre-registration option in 2021 has made it possible for Nigerians to begin the process online from anywhere in the world, at any time, including weekends.

However, he stressed that online registrants must physically complete their registration at any of INEC’s 811 state and local government offices nationwide, where their fingerprints and facial biometrics will be captured.

“This instruction is clearly stated on the online portal. We urge all online pre-registrants to complete the process in person at designated INEC registration centres, as the online process alone is invalid,” Olumekun said.

He added that INEC has also made provisions for Nigerians without online access, or those who prefer in-person registration, to complete their voter registration at the same centres, which operate from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. The list and addresses of these centres, he noted, have already been made public.

Olumekun commended citizens for their positive response to the exercise and acknowledged the contributions of organisations mobilising civic participation.