In a bid to boost participation in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Bayelsa State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Thursday, September 11, for the launch of its voter education roadshow.

The initiative, spearheaded by INEC’s Voter Education, Publicity and Gender Department, was announced by the Department’s Head, Mr Christian Utong, during a strategic engagement with accredited Voter Education Service Providers in Yenagoa on Saturday.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the session convened Civil Society Groups, advocacy networks, and community partners committed to strengthening voter sensitisation for the CVR, which runs from August 2025 to August 2026.

Speaking at the event, Utong explained that the roadshow would take voter education directly to towns and rural communities using drama, music, and interactive campaigns.

He added that the programme is aimed at dispelling misinformation surrounding the CVR, encouraging residents to verify their voter status, and ensuring that all eligible citizens obtain their Permanent Voter Cards.

He further clarified that the registration exercise is reserved for Nigerians who have never registered before, those who have just turned 18, and individuals whose PVCs are lost, defaced, or damaged.

Utong cautioned that engaging in multiple registrations constitutes an electoral offence, noting that the Automated Biometric Identification System, equipped with both fingerprint and facial recognition technology, will automatically flag such violations.

In his words, “INEC is committed to credible, inclusive, and transparent elections. Our sensitisation efforts are not just about numbers, but about ensuring that women, youths, persons with disabilities, and hard-to-reach communities are carried along. Democracy thrives when everyone has a voice.

“We are organising the roadshow to address misinformation about the CVR, encourage voter status checks and get all eligible citizens to get their permanent voter cards.

“The CVR is strictly for citizens who have not registered before, those who have just turned 18 and those with lost, defaced or damaged PVCs

“I must warn that multiple registration remains an electoral offence because the Automated Biometric Identification System, which uses both fingerprint and facial recognition, will detect such irregularities.”

The voter education campaign will be scaled up throughout the CVR period, beginning with the first phase of mass mobilisation on September 11.

INEC also assured residents that its officials will be present at the events to offer guidance, address registration challenges, and assist citizens in verifying their voter status.