CVR: INEC Begins Physical Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, commenced the physical, in-person phase of its 2025 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise across Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that the new phase followed the online pre-registration that commenced on August 18, 2025.

Announcing the commencement of the physical exercise via its official X handle, the electoral commission provided details of the schedule, locations, and eligibility of voters.

According to the statement, INEC said the in-person registration will run from Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, and urged eligible Nigerians to complete their registration at INEC state or local government offices in their area.

The commission added that those eligible to register or update their details include:

New voters aged 18 and above who have not registered before.

Voters seeking to transfer their registration to a new location.

People who need to update or correct their voter information (name, address, etc.).

The electoral umpire asked registrants who completed online pre-registration to proceed to their INEC State Head Office or LGA office to finalise the process.

The commission also published a list of registration centres on its official portal.