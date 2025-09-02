CVR: Igbo Community Urges Ndigbo In Northern Nigeria To Register

The President-General of the Igbo Community Association (ICA) in Abuja, Engr. Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, has urged Ndigbo residing in the 19 northern states to actively participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise to strengthen their involvement in Nigeria’s democratic process.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting in Kano State on Monday, Ellis-Ezenekwe said it was time for Ndigbo to stop being “onlookers” in national politics.

He also appealed to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, to mobilise Igbo communities across the country for greater political participation.

“We must disregard previous calls to boycott Nigeria’s electoral process. We are Nigerians, and we must take part in shaping our democracy. Non-participation has brought no tangible benefits; it’s time to choose a better path,” he said.

Ellis-Ezenekwe noted that ICA represents an estimated 3.5 million Igbos in the FCT and set a target of registering 70 percent of them to vote.

He urged Igbo leaders across the northern states to support the mobilisation drive and encourage eligible members to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).