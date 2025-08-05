CVR: Bayelsa REC Warns Against Double Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday warned against double registration. Speaking to reporters in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Isah Ehimeakhe said a pre-registration of voters will begin on August 18 via the official INEC portal, urging all Nigerians who have attained the age of 18 and have not registered to seize the opportunity.

According to him, the commission’s Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) is designed to detect multiple registration and flag individuals who attempt to register more than once He said the commission was fully prepared for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across the state.

Ehimeakhe said: “Once you have been issued a PVC or previously completed the registration process, you do not need to register again, attempting to do so amounts to double registration, which is a punishable offence under law. “Section 114 (b) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits double registration. Penalties include a fine, imprisonment, or both.” The REC further said registered voters who wish to change their voting locations, update their information, or replace their list or damaged PVCs could do so via the portal.