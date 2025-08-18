CVR: Adeleke Appeals For Mass Participation

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has urged Osun indigenes and residents to participate actively in the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise that commences nationwide on Monday, August 18, calling it “A critical civic responsibility”.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed and made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Monday, noted the importance of registration for those who recently entered voting age, saying all eligible voters must ensure they are duly captured in the voters’ register.

Describing the 2026 governorship election as pivotal to the sustainable delivery of good governance in Osun state, the Governor called on voters who may have lost or misplaced their cards to get new ones, noting that “We all must exercise our voting right to sustain a listening and responsive administration in the state.

“I call on Osun residents outside the state to transfer their voting cards to the state and ensure mass participation for the retention of people-oriented leadership by August 2026. Our voting card is our weapon to prove that good governance is a possibility, as Osun has been experiencing in the last two and a half years.

“We must not only update our registration details, but we should also ensure we vote and protect our votes when the time comes. We must be getting ready to stop electoral robbers if they ever attempt to thwart the electoral will of the people”, the Governor was quoted as saying.

Governor Adeleke charged all state officials and leaders of thought across the local governments to mobilise their people for the exercise, even as he expressed optimism that the electoral commission will conduct a seamless operation in the public interest.