October 27, 2025
CVR: Adamawa PDP Chair Urges Bwatiye People To Participate

The people of the Bwatiye kingdom in the Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State have been urged to participate massively in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) ahead of the 2027 general elections

The State Chairman of ‎the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alh Hamza Madagali, made this call during a solidarity visit by the Bwatiye community in Adamawa State on Monday.

While extolling the Bwatiye people for their resilience and commitment to peace and development in Adamawa State and beyond, he urged members to see their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) as the most important tool for shaping the future of the state and the country, describing them as their “power to elect credible leaders” at both state and national levels.

‎He appreciated the Bwatiye people for their continued support of the PDP, noting that the party’s success and unity reflect the good leadership of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

‎According to him, Fintiri’s inclusive style has fostered peace and progress within the party, distinguishing it from other political platforms in the state.

‎“The doors of our party remain open to everyone who believes in the vision of building a better Adamawa and Nigeria. Together, we will continue to produce credible leaders that will transform our state and nation,” Madagali said.

‎Leading the delegation, the state Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, represented by Chief Python Power, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government Affairs, congratulated the new PDP executives on their emergence.

‎She commended Governor Fintiri’s developmental strides across key sectors, saying they have brought visible transformation to the state.

‎Farauta assured that the Bwatiye people would continue to be loyal to the PDP and sustain their support for the party from the grassroots to the state level.

‎Also speaking, the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mr Joab Sama, said the visit was aimed at identifying with the party’s leadership and reaffirming the Bwatiye community’s confidence in the Fintiri administration.

‎He called on members to remain steadfast, united, and loyal, stressing that political stability and continued development in the state depend on the collective efforts of all PDP supporters.

‎“We came to register our presence and reaffirm our loyalty to the PDP government. This is our political home, and we will continue to build it until success is fully achieved,” Sama said.

