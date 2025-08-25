CVR: 1.4m Nigerians’ve Completed Online Registration – INEC

…Begins Physical Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said a total of 1,379,342 Nigerians registered online nationwide within one week of the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

New Telegraph recalls that the INEC started the online voter registration exercise on August 18, which ended on Sunday, August 24.

The commission disclosed that physical registration, which started on August 25 in its 811 state and local government offices nationwide, is to afford those who prefer the in-person option to register at the centres and those who chose the online pre-registration method to complete their registration.

INEC, in a statement by the National Commissioner in charge of the Information Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, said the exercise will continue for one year until August 30 2026.

Olumekun, however, urged all intending registrants not to wait until the deadline approaches when, “from experience, the registration centres are inundated by eleventh hour registrants amidst appeals for extension of time.”

The National Commissioner disclosed that the breakdown of the online pre-registrations shows that 661,846 (47.96%) are male and 717,856 (52.04%) are female.

“Young people between the ages of 18 and 34 constitute the majority of the registrants with 860,286 (62.37%).

“In terms of occupation, 374,534 (27.15%) are students while the figure for persons with disability is 27,089 (1.96%),” he said.

Olumekun stated that the ongoing voter registration is only open to Nigerian citizens who are at least 18 years old and who are not registered voters.

He warned that double or multiple registration is a violation of the law.

“However, inter-state/FCT and intra-state/FCT transfer of voters as well as the replacement of lost or damaged voters’ cards are allowed during the CVR,” he said.