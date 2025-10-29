CVMS: Customs’ Tool To Ensure End To Vehicle Smuggling

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched a Customs Verification Management System (CVMS) to curb circulation of smuggled and improperly cleared vehicles, long-standing loopholes in the clearance process and enhance transparency, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

For years, verification of imported vehicles relied on fragmented and outdated methods that left room for mis- information, fraud and revenue leakages. For instance, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), recently recovered 65 stolen vehicles traced to Canada and intercepted in Nigeria.

For this reason, the Government of Canada commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its role in the recovery of the vehicles traced to Canada and intercepted in Nigeria.

Also, the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Pasquale Salvaggio, awarded formal recognition to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for the Service’s role in tackling transnational organised crime.

However, NCS said that the feat was achieved in collaboration with Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and Interpol Nigeria.

New initiative

Worried by incessant vehicle theft, last week, the service launched a new digital verification platform designed to curb vehicle smuggling, enhance transparency, and strengthen accountability in the automobile importation process.

The initiative, known as the Customs Verification Management System (CVMS), was officially unveiled at the NCS headquarters in Abuja by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adeniyi, who described the initiative as a milestone in the service’s ongoing modernisation agenda, noting that it closed long-standing loopholes in the vehicle clearance process.

Specifically, Adeniyi explained that the CVMS was developed in collaboration with the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) and local technical experts to provide a secure and transparent verification process accessible to all Nigerians. According to him, the digital platform will significantly reduce the circulation of smuggled and improperly cleared vehicles while boosting government revenue.

Integrity

He said: “This new solution empowers the public and strengthens the integrity of our service by promoting transparency, accountability, and trust. “Anyone who invests millions of naira in a vehicle would not hesitate to pay N15,000 to verify its authenticity and ensure their investment is protected.” Moreover, the comptroller general noted that payments can be made by using any

valid card issued by financial institutions in Nigeria or abroad, with verification results generated instantly, stressing that the platform creates a centralised data- base through which vehicle details can be traced, verified, and confirmed within minutes, improving operational efficiency across Customs formations and enhancing inter-agency coordination.

Simplification

In addition, Adeniyi said that the CVMS was part of the service’s broader digital reform strategy, aimed at simplifying clearance procedures, promoting da- ta-driven operations, and increasing transparency in revenue collection. In essence, he said that the system brings openness to an area that was previously shrouded in uncertainty and manipulation.

According to him, “across all our operations, we are deploying innovative, technology-driven solutions to simplify processes and boost transparency.”

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman of the Trade Modernisation Project, the Managing Director of TMP, Dr. Jummai Umar-Ajijola, commended the Customs boss for his steadfast commitment to actualising the CVMS initiative.

Commendation

She praised the leadership of the Comptroller-General for championing reforms that position the Nigeria Customs Service as a for- ward-thinking institution, saying that the TMP would continue to support the service in achieving its vision for modernisation and ICTdriven advancement.

Umar-Ajijola reaffirmed the project’s partnership with Customs, adding that the CVMS represents a bold step in leveraging technology to improve revenue generation, efficiency, and stakeholder confidence.

Also, the National President of the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON), Ajibola Adedo- yin, commended the initiative and assured that his members would key into the system after conducting an independent assessment.

He said: “I can assure you that once the benefits are clear, the first people to adopt this initiative, 90 per cent of them, will be our members.” The CVMS launch marks another significant step in the NCS’s transformation drive, reinforcing its commitment to accountability, innovation, and public trust in Nigeria’s trade and transport ecosystem.

The system introduces a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)-based verification process, enabling individuals, importers, and car dealers to confirm the authenticity, origin, and duty payment status of vehicles in realtime.

Last line

The Nigeria Customs Service should compel all motor vehicle dealers to key into the system as part of efforts to ensure accountability and transparency.