CVFF: Ship Owners Face Fresh Disbursement Hurdles

Share

For local ship owners to benefit from the disbursement of Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF) they must have prepared a bankable feasibility report which shall be subject to independent verification by an approved Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency and Primary Lending Institution (PLI) as well as provide minimum equity contribution of 15 per cent of the $25 million credit facility, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

For more than two decades, unfair trade practice and monopoly have restrained local ship owners from participating in cargo movement in the country, leading to $9 billion freight paid annually to foreign shipping lines.

For instance, in the last five years, Nigeria has lost $45 billion to foreign vessels freighting Nigerian wet and dry cargoes because of Federal Government’s failure to implement the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) to enable local ship owners purchase vessels in order to participate in the carriage of oil cargoes.

The fund

The fund was created to support indigenous ship owners in acquiring vessels and enhancing local maritime capacity.

It was set up as a pool of funds from where Nigerian ship owners could borrow money at single digit interest rate to acquire vessels that were locally built, registered, owned and manned by Nigerians to do coastal trade exclusively preserved for local liners.

In December 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the immediate disbursement of approximately N16 billion and $350 million from the CVFF, marking a significant milestone after nearly two decades of anticipation by ship owners but nothing was paid to the intending beneficiaries as ship owners contended that the entire fund was estimated at $700 million.

Challenges

Presently, the country has no national fleet to lift its crude oil production, thereby, leading to massive capital flight. According to a former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, since 2015, the country has been losing $9 billion to foreign vessels that lift the country’s oil without a single Nigerian flagged vessel.

However, the apex maritime regulator, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) opened a new chapter last week when it said that the Federal Government had decided to disburse CVFF, noting that each qualifying individual applicant or several applicants would get a maximum of $25 million credit facilities.

New hurdle

However, in a marine notice titled: ‘Implementation and disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF): Requirements for Applicants,’ the Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, said qualified and shortlisted ship owner must provide minimum equity contribution of 15 per cent of the credit facility requested.

Moreover, the agency said that only Nigerian citizens and shipping companies fully owned by Nigerian citizens shall be eligible to apply and benefit from the fund.

He said: “Further to the Marine Notice PROC.11/24/SN01 issued by NIMASA on November 22, 2024 titled, ‘Implementation and Disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF): Expression of Interest as a Primary Lending Institution,’ on the process of disbursement of the CVFF.

“The CVFF is the fund set up by the provisions of Section 42 of the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003 (Cabotage Act) and administered by the provisions of the CVFF Guidelines 2006 (the CVFF Guidelines) to promote the development of indigenous ship acquisition capacity by providing financial assistance to Nigerian operators in domestic coastal shipping.

Restriction

In line with the provisions of the CVFF guidelines, the director general said that only Nigerian citizens and shipping companies wholly owned by Nigerian Citizens

An applicant may be subject to further requirements as may be prescribed by a PLI and approved by NIMASA

shall be eligible to apply and benefit from the fund. To qualify for a loan or guarantee under the CVFF, the agency said an applicant shall, as a minimum, prepare a bankable feasibility report which shall be subject to independent verification by an approved PLI and NIMASA; Provide the minimum equity contribution of 15 per cent of the credit facility request.

Furthermore, it stressed that applications for credit facilities under the fund shall be routed via a PLI, adding that applicant shall pay all prescribed fees, satisfy the fund of its managerial and operational ability; agree with a PLI on its involvement in the credit facility request and provide acceptable security/collateral.

Other criteria are that each applicant would provide evidence of contribution to the fund and provide any other requirements as the Fund may demand.

In addition, it noted that applicants should further note that each qualifying individual applicant or several applicants to the CVFF (whether related by management or ownership) can only be availed a credit facility not exceeding twenty-five million united states dollars ($25 million) or its equivalent in an acceptable currency.

Specifically, the agency said that applications for credit facilities under the fund shall be routed via a PLI and the applications shall be subjected to the specified Risk Acceptance Criteria (RAC) and only qualifying applications shall be allowed access to the CVFF.

“As such, an applicant may be subject to further requirements as may be prescribed by a PLI and approved by NIMASA. the list of PLIs can be found on the following link on the NIMASA website and interested applicants should apply through the PLIS.”

Notwithstanding, the Sea Empowerment and Research Center (SEREC) urged the Federal Government to expedite the disbursement of the fund, saying that the purpose of the fund was to support indigenous ship acquisition and promote local maritime operations.

The center expressed dismay over bureaucratic red tape, lack of transparency, and competing governmental priorities that have hindered the fund’s release, noting that NIMASA had estimated that the CVFF could create over 10,000 jobs and generate ₦50 billion in annual revenue. However, SEREC noted that these benefits remain unrealised due to prolonged delays.

Solution

To resolve the stalemate, SEREC urged the government to establish a clear timeline for CVFF disbursement; provide regular updates on the disbursement process, simplify bureaucratic processes and improve transparency, prioritise the fund’s disbursement in line with Nigeria’s economic goals.

Also, the center highlighted the risks of politicising the fund’s management, advocating for merit-based decision-making and effective oversight mechanisms to ensure its success.

If disbursed, SEREC explained that the CVFF empower indigenous shippers to compete with international firms; spur economic growth and create thousands of jobs and enhance Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure, including ports and ship repair facilities.

The center’s Head of Research, Fwdr Eugene Nweke, emphasised that the government’s sincerity and commitment are vital to unlocking the potential of the maritime industry.

According to Nweke, “the maritime industry and Nigerian citizens eagerly await tangible progress. As the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opens new trade frontiers, the CVFF’s timely disbursement could position Nigeria as a leader in Africa’s maritime sector. Will the government rise to the challenge? The clock is ticking.”

Last line

Government should use the money to buy vessels for cabotage trade and distribute the proceeds to those who contributed to CVFF from inception.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

