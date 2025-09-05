Cutix Shareholders Enforce 10% Equity Thresholds For Board Representation

Cutix Plc has taken a decisive step to reinforce corporate governance and accountability, with shareholders approving a landmark resolution requiring directors representing shareholders to maintain a minimum 10 per cent equity stake in the company to retain their board seats.

The resolution, unanimously adopted at the company’s 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Nnewi, Anambra State, amends Article 83 of the firm’s Memorandum and Articles of Association. Under the new framework, any director whose sponsoring shareholder’s stake falls below the 10 per cent threshold will automatically forfeit their seat, with the board mandated to declare the position vacant.

According to shareholders, the measure seeks to strengthen representation on the board, align directors’ interests with those of long-term investors, and promote accountability at a time of heightened scrutiny of corporate governance practices in Nigeria’s capital market. “This resolution ensures that board representation is reserved for those with a material stake in the company’s future.

It protects against dilution of responsibility and guarantees that directors are directly invested in the growth and sustainability of Cutix,” one shareholder remarked at the meeting. Beyond the governance amendment, shareholders also renewed a general mandate empowering the company to engage in recurrent related-party transactions conducted under normal commercial terms, thereby granting management operational flexibility for routine business dealings until the next AGM.

The meeting further ratified the constitution of the Statutory Audit Committee. Shareholders elected Mr. Chima Nwosu, Mr. Jude Okpala, and Miss Scholastica Chukwuka as their representatives, while the board nominated Mrs. Ijeoma Ezeasor and Mr. Ifeanyi Uzodike to serve alongside them.

The committee will oversee financial reporting, risk management, and compliance functions through to the 43rd AGM. Meanwhile, the board was authorised to sign necessary documents and undertake actions required to give full effect to the resolutions passed.

For investors, the governance reforms were accompanied by a set of financial results that underscored both resilience and growth potential. Cutix reported a profit before tax of N1.609 billion for the year ended April 30, 2025, broadly in line with the N1.619 billion achieved in the prior year, despite inflationary pressures and rising finance costs.

Revenue surged 30 per cent year-on-year to ₦15.7 billion, reflecting sustained demand for the company’s core products. Cables and wires contributed ₦11.8 billion, while armoured cables added ₦3.8 billion. The topline performance highlights Cutix’s competitive positioning in Nigeria’s power infrastructure and construction value chains.