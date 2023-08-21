Cutix Plc to honour Nwosu for meritorious service

The Board of Directors at Cutix Plc has finalised preparations to recognise and honour Ambassador Okwudili Nwosu, the CoFounder and Chairman of the Company, for his exceptional dedication spanning over 41 years of service, according to a statement by the company. The company, in the statement, announced plans for a grand event to honour Nwosu after its 40th Annual General Meeting in Anambra State. Ambassador Nwosu,a former senior executive of the defunct Benue Cement Company Plc (BCC), joined the Company in 1982 at the invitation of the Company’s Founder, Dr. Ajulu Uzodike.

Throughout his tenure with Cutix Plc, Ambassador Nwosu has undertaken various significant positions, including Project Manager, General Manager, Deputy Managing Director, and ultimately, Managing Director—a role he held until his retirement in 1994. His dedication and strong leadership were evident through his consistent presence on the Board of Directors from 1983 to 2011 when he assumed the role of Chairman from 2011 to 2012.

He resigned his position as Chairman when he was appointed the Nigerian Ambassador to Burundi by then President Goodluck Jonathan—aposition he held with distinction from 2012 to 2015. Following his return, Ambassador Nwosu was elected to the Board in 2016 as a Non-Executive Director, subsequently taking on the mantle of Chairman in 2018. A proud Corporate Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and an active member of the Harvard Business School Alumni Association of Nigeria since 1992, Ambassador Nwosu has played a significant role in shaping both the company and the industry at large