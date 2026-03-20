Cutix Announces Leadership Shake-Up, Appoints Acting CEO, CFO

Cutix Plc has announced key changes to its executive leadership, confirming the departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Ijeoma Oduonye, and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Chidi Onwudive, effective March 5, 2026.

In a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the company said the exits mark the end of a significant period of service by both executives, whose contributions were acknowledged by the Board of Directors.

To ensure continuity in operations, the Board has appointed Mrs. Uchechukwu Igbokwe as Acting Chief Executive Officer, pending the selection of a substantive CEO. Mrs. Igbokwe, currently serves as Assistant General Manager and Head of Strategy and Planning at Cutix Plc, bringing decades of experience in corporate planning, administration, and organizational development.

She joined the company in 1992 and has held various strategic roles across departments including Enterprise Assurance, Commercial, Finance, Administration, and Human Resources. Her appointment is expected to provide stability and strategic direction as the company transitions to new leadership.

Similarly, Mrs. Uche Okonkwo has been named Acting Chief Financial Officer, also pending the appointment of a substantive CFO.

A Chartered Accountant with extensive experience in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and corporate finance, Mrs. Okonkwo is expected to oversee the company’s financial operations and maintain strong governance standards.

The Board noted that the process for appointing substantive executives for both roles is currently underway. Cutix Plc stated that the interim appointments were aimed at sustaining operational efficiency and ensuring a seamless leadership transition as the company continues to pursue its corporate objectives.