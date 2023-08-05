Cute Abiola Ventures Into Nollywood Industry (Video)

Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as Cute Abiola, has taken a step further in his career pursuit by venturing into the Nollywood industry.

The multi-talented skitmaker, who has earned accolades for his hilarious and engaging skits, recently get a significant role in an upcoming blockbuster movie.

Taking to her official Instagram page to make the thrilling announcement, he expressed his determination to venture into the creation of exceptional films that captivate audiences.

He wrote, “It’s finally my official journey to Nollywood and I am ready! I am giving you a BLACK BUSTER. A MASTERPIECE”

“I am doing this with the best Cast and crew in The World”.

The talented entertainer is poised to bring his unique energy and comedic flair to the big screen, and his eagerness to learn and grow in this new endeavour is palpable.

He also revealed his collaboration with a top-notch ensemble of cast and crew, including the presence of reality star, Phyna from Big Brother Naija and the accomplished Afeez Oyetoro, more famously known as Saka.

Fans and followers of Cute Abiola are eagerly anticipating the outcome of his cinematic debut.

