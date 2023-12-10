Cute Abiola Speaks On Romantic Relationship With Omoborty

Nigerian skitmaker, Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as Cute Abiola, has debunked the rumour making the rounds that he is having a romantic relationship with Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omoborty.

It would be recalled that last year rumours speculated on social. media alleged that Cute Abiola was having a romantic affair with Omoborty, which eventually affected his marriage.

Speaking in a recent interview with Nollywood actress, Debbie Shokoya, Cute Abiola addressed claims of having a romantic relationship with Omoborty.

According to him, they only made a skit together and were both surprised when the news of the alleged love affair made headlines on some blogs.

READ ALSO:

According to him, he failed to react to the report at the time to avoid intensifying the issue.

He said, “We never had a date. Maybe because we just made content together. So, that content, the way we took pictures. I was holding her, holding her back, and her waist for the picture.

“The chat was not real. Her picture was not in the chat. The name was covered. For what? I did not know how that came up.

“That time, she felt so bad about it. I felt so bad too. Because I never wanted her to go through that stuff. And that time, she was so pained to the point that we stopped talking to each other. We have started talking now.

“The thing is that that never happened. I never dated her. We were just like she was my sister, and I was her brother. I even give her influencing jobs, saying, Ma, can you do this, someone wants to work with you. And the same as me. Nothing like that.

“When I saw it, I was surprised. The thing is that when the blog posted it, she said ‘What is this happening’? I was like, even me, I do not know.

“The more I talk, the more I put more fire. When they are dragging you, when you talk, then you do not want the matter to end. It is going to keep trending.”