Cute Abiola Narrates 30-Day Ordeal In Navy Cell

Popular content creator, Abdulgafar Ahmad, also known as Cute Abiola has taken to his social media page to appreciate the Nigerian military for impacting his life.

New Telegraph reports that Cute Abiola was a former Naval officer, who was arrested and punished in November 2021, for violating the armed forces’ social media policy after posting a video of himself in military uniform on the internet.

Taking to his Instagram page in a post on Wednesday, the entertainer shared photos as he recounted his journey in a Navy Cell.

He further acknowledged the humbling effect of his time in military custody, noting that the military humbled him.

Sharing photos, he captioned it with a statement that reads; “30 days Inside cell 2021! The military really humbled me. Thank you Armed Forces. My morale was high. I had a little fun inside the cell at some point.”

It would be recalled that in November 2022 Cute Abiola exited the Nigerian Navy for entertainment. Explaining his decision was to focus more on his entertainment career.