Cute Abiola Debunks Buying New Car For Mohbad’s Father

Popular skit maker and content creator, Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, better known as Cute Abiola, has debunked media reports claiming that he bought a brand new car for the father of late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Rumours have been speculating online that the skit maker had bought “a new Lexus car worth N20 million for late Mohbad’s dad, Mr Joseph Aloba”

Responding to the allegations, Cute Abiola took to his Instagram page, in a shared video debunking all claims.

According to him, he didn’t buy a car for Mr Joseph Aloba, neither did he promise the late singer’s father a car as speculated.

He said, “Let me debunk this rumour immediately. I never bought a car for Mohbad’s dad.

“And I didn’t even promise him a car talk less of saying I bought him a car… Buy a car for Mohbad’s dad for what?”

He also warned bloggers who spread false rumours on social media with his name to stop henceforth.