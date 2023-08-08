Cut Down On Your Earnings As Sacrifice For Survival Of Nigerians – Labour To NASS

We’ll make laws to alleviate sufferings of the masses – Akpabio

The Labour unions, on Tuesday, challenged the members of the National Assembly to cut down on their earnings as a show of respect and sacrifice, for the sake of the survival of the suffering Nigerians whom they represent.

The Labour unions threw this challenge at the members of the apex parliament, during an interactive session between the leaders of the union and the leadership of the Senate, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, on the current impasse between the Federal Government and Nigerian workers.

This was as the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, assured the aggrieved workers of the commitment and readiness of the National Assembly, to partner with the Labour unions to proffer lasting solutions to the perennial trade disputes in the country, through the enactment of laws that would bring back smiles on

By this meeting of the Senate with Labour, the Chamber was able to beat the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress one week ultimatum, for a parley towards resolving the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio led some Principal Officers of the Senate, to receive in courtesy, the leadership of the unions led by their presidents; Comrades Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, respectively.

The labour unions had met with the principal officers of the Senate led by Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume last week when they went to the National Assembly to protest the fuel subsidy removal and its attendant consequences upon Nigerians.

The Labour unions gave the Senate leadership a one-week ultimatum for both bodies to meet and parley over the situation.

At the meeting, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajero, pointed out that the meeting became imperative, as a result of the urgent need for the legislative arm to intervene in the discussions between Labour unions and the Executive branch of the government towards ameliorating the sufferings of Nigerians.

He also recounted how the government had been footdragging in the implementation of all agreements entered into with the Labour unions for ages, pointing out that they decided to approach the legislative arm, to make the institution add its voice to the sufferings of Nigerians, to avoid catastrophe in the polity.

“His Excellency, Distinguished Senate President sir, we are here to appeal for your support in intervening between labour union discussions and the federal government. As representatives of the people, I’m sure you feel the pains of the people you represent. Our members are suffering, owing to the laziness of the federal government to implement the palliatives it rolled out to cushion the effects of the Oil subsidy removal on Nigerians.

“The wages of the workers should be looked at with more urgency. Every one of us here knows that the minimum wage of 30,000 naira is too meagre to carry someone through in the country. So, that has to be changed as quickly as possible,” he said.

On his part, Festus Osifo, the President of the Trade Union Congress, appealed to the Senate to cut down on their earnings as a show of respect and sacrifice, for the sake of the survival of the people that you are representing, that groan in difficulties.

He recounted how his friend, Musa who lives in Mararaba, a suburb of Abuja leaves the house by 5 am every work day to trek for a while before entering public transport, to reduce the transport cost him yet he earns 30,000 naira minimum wage.

Comrade Osifo urged the legislative branch to, as a matter of urgency “do the needful, so they can earn the people’s confidence to avoid the we and them situation”.

In his response, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, assured them of the readiness of Parliament to partner with the Labour unions, to proffer lasting solutions to the perennial trade disputes in the country.

He explained that the intervention of the National Assembly would come through the enactment of laws that would bring back smiles on the faces of the workers and Nigerians.

Akpabio also thanked the Labour unions for their understanding of the predicaments of our government, which is just two months old and faced with a lot of challenges.”

He promised that the government was not sleeping but working assiduously to improve the situation of Nigerians.