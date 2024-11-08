Customs Zonal Coordinator Engages Sokoto Stakeholders, Charges Officers to Align With Adeniyi Objectives

Share

The Assistant Comptroller General of Customs (ACG), Sambo Kaliel Dangaladima, Customs Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone “B” has visited the Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command for a working tour.

During his visit, he engaged in an interactive session with customs stakeholders, including leaders of customs license agents, the Car Dealers Association of Nigeria (Sokoto chapter), and the National Association of Onion Producers and Marketers of Nigeria.

ACG Dangaladima emphasized the customs service’s tireless efforts, under Comptroller General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi’s leadership, to ensure seamless trade facilitation.

He highlighted initiatives like the Authorized Economic Operator programme (AEO), Time Release Studies (TRS), and Advance Ruling (AR) to strengthen international trade.

He urged stakeholders to comply with customs laws.

The Sokoto/Zamfara Area Controller, Comptroller Kamal Mohammed, praised ACG Dangaladima’s commitment to excellence and support for the Command.

He noted that Zone B covers the largest landmass among all four zones, making comprehensive oversight challenging.

Despite obstacles and security concerns, ACG Dangaladima demonstrated his dedication to assessing each Command firsthand.

Comptroller Mohammed encouraged stakeholders to share observations, suggestions, challenges, and recommendations, assuring that ACG Dangaladima would relay feedback to the Comptroller General.

Alhaji Aminu Dan’iya, Chairman of the Sokoto Association of Customs License Agents, commended ACG Dangaladima for organizing this engagement, the first of its kind in a decade.

Dan’iya assured that his members would remain law-abiding and compliant stakeholders.

ACG Dangaladima also met with command officers, advising them to embody the service motto: justice and honesty in their areas of responsibility.

