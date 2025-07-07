The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has once again issued a stern reminder to outbound international passengers saying that any individual carrying $10,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency must declare the funds to Customs authorities at the point of departure.

The NCS warned that failure to comply with this regulation may result in seizure of the funds, investigation, and possible prosecution under Nigeria’s anti-money laundering laws. The advisory was reiterated during an inter-agency awareness and sensitisation session held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, aimed at boosting compliance and reinforcing border security protocols.

The program, conducted in partnership with other law enforcement and regulatory bodies, targeted international airline operators and airport personnel. It emphasized their critical role in ensuring passenger compliance with Nigeria’s currency declaration requirements.

In a press statement, the NCS said the session was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing framework, particularly amid rising concerns over cross-border movement of illicit funds.

The Service also reiterated mandatory operational requirements, including the submission of electronic manifests (e-Manifests) before aircraft arrival. These manifests must include comprehensive passenger information, such as names, countries of origin and destination, and flight numbers, enabling customs and security personnel to conduct effective risk assessments and targeted inspections.

Airline operators were specifically urged to inform passengers about the currency declaration rules using in-flight announcements, distribution of declaration forms, and coordination with Customs officers during disembarkation.

The session was led by Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Salihu Mas’ud, who oversees the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Unit. He confirmed that the Customs Service has already enhanced enforcement tools and infrastructure at key departure terminals.“We have dedicated search rooms for secondary screening, posts for currency declarations, and announcements are made on the Public Address System,” Mas’ud said.

“We’ve also received firm commitments from airline operators to reinforce these messages during flights.”

Mas’ud expressed confidence that the initiative will lead to higher compliance levels, enabling Customs to identify and prosecute violators more efficiently.

The Nigeria Customs Service noted that inter-agency collaboration remains critical in detecting and preventing illicit financial flows. The Service reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with airline operators, intelligence agencies, and airport authorities to safeguard Nigeria’s borders and uphold international financial security standards.