Customs Warns Officers Against Sharp Practices At Ports

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has warned officers, who engage in clearing activities, to desist from the illicit practice.

The Area Controller of Apapa Command of the service, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, explained that the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, issued the warning and is worried about officers involved in customs brokerage through proxies, saying that such unethical practice conflicts with their official mandate which may compromise their professional integrity.

Addressing officers of the command on their performance as well as the outcome of the 2024 CGC conference held in Abuja, Olomu, while appreciating his officers over the command’s revenue performance in 2024, stressed that other fallout of the conference was the banning of commercial activities within customs formations and premises, which include Point of Sale (PoS) operations and sales of other sundry items.

Meanwhile, the Deputy National President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr Segun Musa, hailed the Customs’ decision to ban officers from engaging in goods clearance activities in the port.

He noted that the practice was as old as the service itself and was common among middle and top level cadre of officers using the illicit practice to take away juicy clearing jobs from the bonafide and registered customs licensed agents, saying that some serving customs officers had clearing licences.

He explained: “In order not to be speculative but talk with proof, the customs authority should screen all existing licenses and probably check how all licenses are issued.”

Musa lamented that the illicit practice by some of the officers had harmed the businesses of genuine and registered customs brokers, adding that they had lost premium jobs and clients to these unscrupulous customs.

