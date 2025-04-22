Customs Waiver Crashes Food Prices

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has granted duty exemptions on essential food imports amounting to over ₦95.1 billion between 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

This move has significantly contributed to the recent drop in the prices of maize, rice, and sorghum across the country, according to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Wale Adeniyi.

Adeniyi made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja while briefing the media on the activities of the Service for the first quarter of 2025.

Details later…

