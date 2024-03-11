Customs Urges Kano Residents Not To Hoard Food Items

The vendors of the Dawanu International Grain Market in Kano State have been urged by the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi against indulging in food hoarding.

He underlined that Customs will not raid their warehouses, stressing the value of communication and collaboration.

READ ALSO:

Speaking to media on Sunday, March 9, 2023, during a walk visitation to the Gawanu market, the Comptroller General said, “We believe in dialoguing with you; we do not need to invade any market, not Gawanu, not any other market in Nigeria.

“However, we urge you not to hoard food items. We will have our intelligence monitoring our activities, reporting compliance to us.”

This declaration demonstrates Customs’ dedication to encouraging cooperation and transparent communication with traders in order to promote regulatory compliance rather than using aggressive interventions.