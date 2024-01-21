Custom’s Upgraded E-Auction Platform Commences Operation

…Opens Tuesdays for 6 Hours

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced reopening of it e-Auction platform to the general public, saying the platform has been revamped for transparent disposal of seized/overtime goods A statement on Friday by the National Public Relations (NPPRO) of the Service, Abdullahi Maiwada said NCS in pursuit of its commitment to continuous improvement, reintroduced the e-auction platform on Tuesday, after making it better for efficient performance.

According to him, the strategic move aligns with the guidelines outlined in the newly enacted Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, showcasing the agency’s dedication to efficiency and fairness. Maiwada noted that the new platform, accessible at https:// auction.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng, is an upgraded version of the previous portal designed to provide Nigerians with an equal opportunity to participate.

According to him, since its re-launch, the platform has recorded impressive results, including: 1137 number of bids, 1099 registered applicants, 652 successfully paid administration fee, 100 vehicles uploaded on the window and 86 vehicles bided and won Maiwada further said that NCS emphasises that successful bidders should promptly download their winning certificates through the provided link in the confirmation email. “Subsequently, winners are required to present the certificate where the goods are domiciled, and the clearance process is ex- pected to be done within seven days.”

He disclosed that the auctions are periodic and open every Tuesday from 12 noon to 6 pm, providing the public with regular opportunities to select and bid for desired items. “ While we acknowledge occasional glitches reported by participants, potentially attributed to high traffic, our dedicated technical team is actively addressing the situation. We assure the public that initial issues will be swiftly resolved to ensure a seamless experience in all subsequent exercises,” Maiwada said.