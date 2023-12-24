Customs Unveils Scanners Installation At Ports

Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has unveiled the plans of massive installation of scanners at the country’s seaports with the ultimate aim of facilitating improved trade.

Adeniyi made the disclosure at the dinner hosted for diplomats that include the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassadors of the United States of America and Germany, representatives from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes, and the World Bank at the NCS headquarters in Abuja.

Addressing the envoy, Adeniyi emphasized the NCS’s commitment to leveraging new technological advancements in its operations.

He said: “Now that we have a new government, we have a lot of explanations to make to all the stakeholders. We have a responsibility to carry out massive sensitization on the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.”

The Customs boss underscored the act’s focus on automation processes, the use of a single window and authorised economy operators’ system, incorporating advanced ruling, and expanding the use of scanners, signalling a move towards modernisation.

Commenting on wildlife smuggling, Adeniyi assured the diplomats of his commitment to sustain the battle against illicit wildlife trade in Nigeria. While stating the need for collaborative efforts among stakeholders, he specifically pointed out the significance of international cooperation in customs activities.

The diplomats praised the NCS’s dedication and vowed better collaboration and cooperation to combat wildlife trafficking and related criminal activities.

The dinner, also attended by members of the Customs’ management team served as a platform for fostering collaboration and understanding between the NCS and the representatives of the international community.