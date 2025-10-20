Customs Unveils Platform To Verify Vehicle Duty Payment Status

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched the Customs Verification Management System (CVMS), a seamless technology, designed to verify vehicle duty payment status.

Launched yesterday in Abuja by the Comptroller General of Customs, Dr. Wale Adeniyi, he described CVMS as a simple, seamless, and secure way to verify vehicle duty payment status. The platform was designed by Afripoint Consult in conjunction with Trade Management Project (TMP).

Adeniyi said with VMS, every imported vehicle into the country will have its authenticity and genuineness verified and it can be traced when need arises. “This platform redefines how vehicle verification is conducted across our customs ecosystem and across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“Today marks another bold transformation agenda in our ongoing drive to modernize the operations of Nigeria Customs Service. If you recall, I made a commitment that our policy trust would rest on three key pillars. “We are hoping to build our progress on collaboration with the private sector, consolidation on our previous gains, and the delivery of innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness.

The launch of the customs verification management system today is a clear demonstration of that strong commitment. “This new system empowers the public and strengthens the integrity of our service by promoting transparency, accountability, and trust.

The platform would provide a centralized digital system where vehicle records can be traced, verified, and confirmed within minutes, improving the efficiency of our enforcement units, the federal operations units, and every relevant arm of the customs.

In essence, this platform democratizes access to verified information, enabling the public to make informed decisions and contributing to a culture of transparency in vehicle importation and trade. “With CVMS, we are introducing a simple, seamless, and secure way to verify vehicle duty payment status.

Now, while no single solution can solve all problems, this particular solution is a decisive first step towards eliminating the deceptive practices of some bad elements who have exploited the system for so long,” he said.