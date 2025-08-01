Customs To Transition From Fast Track Scheme To AEO

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has hinted at transitioning from the current Fast Track Scheme to the globally recognised Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme.

The transition will align Nigeria’s trade facilitation procedures with international best practices, the Service announced in a statement issued on Friday by its spokesperson, Dr Abdullahi Maiwada.

Nigeria Customs “This strategic move is grounded in the World Customs Organisation’s (WCO) SAFE Framework of Standards and backed by Sections 108 to 111 of theService Act, 2023″.

” It is pertinent to note that the AEO Programme is a structured initiative that offers trusted traders who meet specified compliance, financial, and security criteria a certain level of priority treatment in Customs processes, including pre-arrival clearance, minimal inspection, expedited release, and possible mutual recognition with other customs administrations.

“The scheme is also designed to build trust, ensure cargo integrity, and enhance the predictability and transparency of Nigeria’s import-export operations”, customs said in a statement.

As part of the rollout and stakeholder education process, the Service will be hosting a Stakeholders Engagement Forum on Wednesday, 06 August 2025, at the Bon Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The forum, it said, will bring together importers, exporters, terminal operators, logistics providers, and licensed customs agents for a sensitisation program on the objectives, benefits, eligibility requirements, and application procedures for the AEO Programme.

“Participants will also have the opportunity to interact with NCS officers overseeing the AEO implementation process”

The Service encourages all eligible operators to embrace this transition and participate actively in the AEO Programme to sustain their competitive advantage while contributing to a more secure, transparent, and efficient trade environment in Nigeria.

“The Service continues to prioritise compliance-driven facilitation, secure trade practices, and the modernisation of customs procedures in line with global trends.