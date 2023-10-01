Customs to Support Polish Investors, Facilitate Trade

The Acting Comptroller- General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi MFR, has expressed his administration’s readiness to collaborate with foreign and domestic traders, stating that his main priority is to take proactive measures to facilitate trade.

The Ag. CGC spoke when he recently received the delegation of ZGM Investment Group of Companies Limited – a coordinating firm of the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone and Polish Investors at the Customs Headquarters, Abuja.

Recall that the Ag. CGC has, on several occasions, reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, which mandate the Nigeria Customs Service to create an enabling environment for legal businesses to flourish in the country.

He told them that “the Nigeria Customs Service is aware that you are investors, and you would want your investment to be protected as well as to yield some dividends. Thus, if we can achieve the objectives of your coming to Nigeria, then I consider this as a good starting – and it is going to be a win-win collaboration for the parties involved.”

He also assured the delegation of Customs’ unflinching cooperation in opening doors for any investor that may wish to do business in Nigeria, adding that “although I have engaged in a working tour to Zone ‘A’ recently, I want to assure you that my management will study the possibility of organising a special visit to Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone.”