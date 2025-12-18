Customs To Slam 3% Interest Penalty On Delayed Remittance By Banks

Henceforth, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) who fail in remitting collected revenue on behalf of Nigeria Customs within the prescribed period will pay interest penalty interest of 3% above the prevailing Nigerian Interbank Offered Rate (NIBOR) to cover delay duration .

The step is being taken to tackle instances of banks collecting revenue on behalf of customs and delay in remitting it to the CBN custody.

Affected banks will receive formal notifications indicating the delayed amount, applicable penalty, and the timeline for settlement, customs disclosed on Wednesday in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Dr Abdullahi Maiwada, a Deputy Controller of Customs.

The Service said: “ The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has noted instances of delayed remittance of Customs revenue by some designated banks following reconciliation of collections processed through the B’odogwu platform.

Such delays constitute a breach of remittance obligations and negatively impact the efficiency, transparency, and integrity of government revenue administration”.

“In line with the provisions of the Service Level Agreement (SLA) executed between the Nigeria Customs Service and designated banks, the Service hereby notifies stakeholders of the commencement of enforcement actions against banks found to be in default of agreed remittance timelines.

In addition to prescribing penalty to banks that breach prompt remittance of Service revenue, the Service wanred that persistent or repeated noncompliance with the terms of the SLA may attract additional sanctions, including regulatory and administrative measures, as provided under the Agreement and relevant laws guiding Customs revenue collection.

“The NCS reiterates that prompt, accurate, and complete remittance of Customs revenue is a fundamental obligation of Designated Banks.

Any payment of collected revenue into unauthorised accounts, whether deliberate or erroneous, will be treated as a serious violation and addressed in accordance with the SLA and applicable legal frameworks.

To this end, it admonished designated banks to strengthen their internal controls, ensure strict adherence to remittance timelines, and comply fully with the provisions of the SLA.