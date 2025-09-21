Customs To Retire 825 Senior Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to retire 825 senior officers before the end of the year in line with the Public Service Rules.

According to a circular marked HRD/2025/048, dated September 19, 2025, and entitled “Final List of Officers/Men for Statutory Retirement in Year 2026,” the officers include five Deputy Comptroller Generals (DCGs), 15 Assistant Comptroller Generals (ACGs), and hundreds of other senior officers. The circular was signed by A.A. Bazuaye, Controller in charge of Establishment, on behalf of the Deputy Comptroller General (HRD).

It was gathered that almost all the DCGs and ACGs are scheduled to begin their pre-retirement leave on September 23, 2026, while one DCG is expected to commence terminal leave on April 6, 2026.

The development is expected to create vacancies in the top hierarchy of the Service. Sources said the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) may fill the gaps by promoting officers from within the ranks of Comptrollers and Deputy Comptrollers. However, concerns have been raised about the possible “accidental promotions” and the readiness of such officers to assume the responsibilities of higher offices.