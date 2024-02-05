Customs To Pursue Anti-Smuggling Operations With Zero Tolerance To Casualties

The anti-smuggling operations of the Nigeria Customs Service will be conducted without the infliction of casualties, Comptroller-General of the Customs, Mr Wale Adeniyi reiterated.

The Service’s renewed commitment is in the wake of the reported killing of a teenager by a reckless driver of a J5 vehicle in Katisna, which was mischievously linked to the customs anti-smuggling operations in the state.

The Service issued a statement on Monday, absolving it of complicity.

Part of the statement issued by Customs’ spokesman Abdullahi Maiwada read: ” Our attention has been drawn to the devastating loss of a young life in the Jibia Border Area of Katsina State on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the innocent teenager whose life was tragically cut short.”

“It is pertinent to address the misinformation circulating in the media regarding the reported killing of the teenager by a reckless driver of a J5 vehicle. The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone B, headquartered in Kaduna, covers 10 states plus the FCT, including Katsina, where the Jibia border is situated”, it said.

The Service added that its operatives neither drove the J5 vehicle nor intercepted it during the reported incident, contrary to some press allegations of the involvement of our Officers.

It however disclosed that preliminary reports suggest the J5 vehicle was transporting soya beans, and the driver is currently in Police custody pending further investigation.

The statement quoted CGC reiterating his unwavering commitment to fostering harmonious community relations and conducting anti-smuggling operations without casualties while expressing sympathy for the bereaved.