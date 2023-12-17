Customs to Integrate, Streamline Operations to Meet Int’l Standards

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has pledged not to rest on its oars until it meets its goal of integrating and streamlining its operations to international standards. The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the just concluded 2023 Comptroller-General of Customs (CGG’s) Conference in Lagos. Speaking at the conference, the CGC stated that the Nigeria Customs Service constantly strives for performance in all its engagements.

He said, “Our commitment to using meticulous data management to improve security and trade and positively engage with its stakeholders is actively on and running.” The event had in attendance the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, Governor of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Manneseh Jatau a retired Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, as well as His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwunsi, the Ooni of Ife, Representatives of Government Agencies, Captains of Industry, among others.

In his keynote address, the President highlighted the importance of data. In his words, “Every part of the world is a dependency on data and every day, we are reminded of the expanding volume of data upon which our decisions must be rooted. Data is the light”. He assured that the country is on the right track to establish a robust public service system that upholds data integrity. “I assure you that the President remains resolute in his belief that Nigeria is unequivocally on track, not only to accumulate terabytes of factual service but also to establish a robust public service system that upholds data integrity at its core”.

“Our ambition extends beyond accumulation. It extends to transformation; we aspire to position Nigeria as the prepared destination for all stakeholders involved in export and import activities overseen by the Nigeria Customs Service”. On his part, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, assured of the State Government’s commitment to continue to provide a conducive environment for the Service to thrive.

At a panel discussion, the National Public Relations Officer of the Service, CSC Abdullahi Maiwada, underscored the NCS’ Public Relations approach to data analytics for effective reputation management. He noted that the Nigeria Customs Service is committed to an innovative and data-driven Public Relations approach, which “marks a paradigm shift in the realm of reputation management.”

“By connecting the dots between communication strategies and the pulse of public sentiment, NCS exemplifies the foresight required to navigate the intricate dance between perception and reality.” He stated. To wrap up the day’s activities, a gala night/dinner was organised, aligning with the CGC’s commitment to ensure a work-life balance. The event featured a beauty walk by senior female Officers as well as comedy and musical performances.