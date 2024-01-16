Customs To Implement Salary Review For Officers

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday revealed plans to implement a salary review for its workforce very soon.

The Comptroller General of the service, Adewale Adeniyi said that the last salary review the service had was over four years ago, saying the service was due for another salary review.

He noted: “We will soon be taking a second look at some of the allowances that officers have been taking to do their jobs and also at some of the exit packages for officers who are retiring. I believe in all of this; we have the cooperation of the Minister of Finance, who has openly expressed support for these initiatives.

“He is the Chairman of the Customs Board and we have a very good understanding with them and also the various National Assembly Committees that oversee our mandate.”

Adeniyi explained while speaking on a monitored live television programme on Arise TV on Tuesday that the recent hike in the exchange rate, which recently affected import and export transactions at the ports was done by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and not the Customs, saying that due to the merger of the forex market and its various segments by the President Bola Tinubu administration, Customs could not independently use exchange rates without recourse to the merged forex window.

The comptroller general added that the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had not made any pretensions towards the fact that it would take a number of very bold decisions and reforms aimed at repositioning the Nigerian economy.

“Adeni stressed: “One of the reforms that have been undertaken in the very few days of the present administration is the merger of the Forex market and its various segments. This has repercussions and effects on our operations.

“What this means is that we cannot use exchange rates independently. We cannot use exchange rates that are not determined or specified through these merged Forex windows.

“So what we do is just update our systems. It is not about customs reducing or increasing the exchange rate.

“We have nothing to do with whether the exchange rate goes up or down. We follow what is proscribed for us by the regulatory authority for monetary affairs, which is the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He explained that Customs was going to implement all fiscal policies directed by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to him, “there are several other directives meant to engineer development in the various sectors of the economy. One of them is the removal of 7 per cent VAT on LPG gas, amongst others.

“This is all part of the effort that the government is taking to revive our economy, and Customs, as an agency of the government, has no choice but to implement and also communicate this to Nigerians to make people understand the rationale behind such policies.”