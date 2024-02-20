Customs To Dispose Food Items Seized From Smugglers Nationwide

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has resolved to facilitate the direct disposal of food items forfeited to the Federal Government by smugglers across the country.

It noted that the items would be certified fit for consumption by relevant agencies and made available to ordinary Nigerians nationwide through equitable distribution in its areas of operations.

Also, the service has launched a strategic anti-smuggling operation and public engagement in its commitment to prevent the unlawful exportation of vital food resources for individual economic gains.

In response to the critical challenges of food security and the soaring costs of essential food items in Nigeria, the service stressed the need for a proactive stance to safeguard food availability within our nation and alleviate the detrimental effects of scarcity on citizens.

Its National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada explained in a statement that, the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi had reaffirmed his commitment to advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food security agenda, adding that the commitment was deeply rooted in the NCS’s core mandate of serving the best interests of the Nigerian people, thereby fostering economic stability and prosperity.

He said: “Furthermore, to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians and improve access to essential food items, the Nigeria Customs Service will facilitate the direct disposal of food items forfeited to the Federal Government.

“These items will be certified fit for consumption by relevant agencies and made available to ordinary Nigerians nationwide through equitable distribution in our areas of operations.

“The modalities for the disposal will be communicated through NCS formations nationwide, with a firm commitment to transparency, fairness, and public safety.

‘It is our pledge that this exercise will be managed diligently to ensure that the benefits reach those most in need. The NCS remains resolute in its dedication to safeguarding the nation’s food security and advancing the economic well-being of all Nigerians.

“With the unwavering support and cooperation of the public, we will surmount these challenges and pave the way for a more prosperous future for our beloved nation.”