Customs To Create Portal For Compliance Dealers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday announced it has launched a compliance trading platform for registered economic enterprises.

The Acting Comptroller General of the NCS, Adewale Adeniyi in a statement issued by the Service’s National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada said the platform complies with World Customs Organisation regulations.

According to him, the platform is protected by the new Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and will be designed to systematically detect bearable risks influencing the entry of legitimate products into Nigeria.

Adeniyi reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the obstacles to trade facilitation in Nigeria, adding that the platform will improve mutual recognition between the service and stakeholders.

The customs chief, on the other hand, stated that complying traders and firms that stand to gain from the innovation should embrace it, promising them that the platform will be a game changer in the field of trade facilitation.

“It is believed that the AEO project will contribute to ease of doing business across various sectors and attract investors into the country.

“The process, which is expected to improve security and efficiency in fast-tracking goods, will reduce turnaround time for importers and double up the chances of generating revenue.”

“Some of the benefits that AEO brings are reducing examination and priority examination, amongst others,” he concluded.