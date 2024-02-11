Customs To Compact Smuggling WIth New Tech

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has implemented a variety of modern technologies to combat smuggling and facilitate trade at Nigerian seaports and land borders.

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, emphasised the commitment to boost trade and combat smuggling through advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The latest development according to the Adeniyi is geared towards the “Virtual Reality Tech” and the Time Release Study”, which are digital technologies aimed at enhancing operations through digital monitoring.

Adeniyi unveiled the Time Release Study (TRS) service at a two-day workshop on Virtual Reality Technology (VRT) installation organized by WCO and Ho Entertainment. He characterized it as an endeavour to speed cargo clearance and improve trade enhancement in Nigeria.

He explained that TRS is a globally recognized tool by the World Customs Organisation to facilitate the clearance of goods from arrival to physical discharge.

“Today, we are joining other Customs administrations in the world that have embraced the tools developed by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) to promote the growth of international trade.

“The WCO remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing customs procedures through various instruments and tools, such as the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA).

“Among these initiatives is the Time Release Study (TRS) developed to provide comprehensive insights into customs operations’ efficiency as the TRS in Nigeria, starting with Tincan Island Port, serving as the pilotocation.

“The TRS method is a systematic and standardised approach used to measure the total duration of time from the arrival of goods at the customs border until their release,” Adeniyi said.

At the VRT training, the Customs boss, represented by Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) Malanta Yusuf, praised the WCO and CCF Korea for their combined effort.

He emphasized Customs’ commitment to technical developments, including officer training on radioactive components to avoid smuggling.

Kingsley Egwuh, Commandant of the NCCSC, encouraged collaboration and expressed optimism that the program will improve customs personnel abilities, inspection methods, and reduce smuggling.

Professor Baek Sung-Sil, a WCO delegate, lauded the CGC’s commitment to using technology to modernise customs activities.