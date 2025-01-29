Customs To Commence Implementation Of New Export Guidelines

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will commence implementation of new guidelines regulating the dwell time for import and export consignments at port terminals, reflecting its commitment to trade facilitation in line with the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business initiatives.

The Nigeria Customs PRO, Mr Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday. According to the statement, the new measures aim to address port congestion, streamline clearance processes and reduce disputes arising from the disposal of overtime cargo.

The statement explained that pursuant to the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023, the Service is reinforcing the provisions that mandate imported consignments to be cleared within 30 days after the completion of discharge of the importing carrier or within a timeframe prescribed by the Service, as provided in Section 30(1).

Continuing, it said: “In addition, Section 149(1) empowers the Service to establish time limits for cargoes to leave customs territory.

These guidelines will ensure compliance, prevent undue delays, and maintain order at port terminals while allowing importers and exporters ample time for cargo clearance. “To enhance efficiency in cargo clearance, all consignments shall enjoy 30 days from the date of arrival at the port, free of overtime clearance encumbrances.

Cargo exceeding 30 days shall be deemed “overtime” but may still be cleared within an additional 30 days upon application and approval by the relevant Customs Area Controller (CAC). ”Where a consignment remains undeclared within 60 days, clearance shall require approval from the Assistant Comptroller General/Zonal Coordinator upon application.”

