Customs To Commence Auction Of Rice At Various Commands

…Pegs 25kg bag at N10,000

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will commence the auction of 25kg bags of rice at N10,000 each as part of the Federal Government’s intervention to reduce hardship in the country.

The exercise will be on Friday at all major Customs units and commands in the country.

The Customs Comptroller General, Adewale Adeniyi said on Thursday that the exercise will involve a National Identification Number (NIM) in order to avoid sharp practices.

He explained Customs officers had been exempted from the exercise.

In recent months, the comptroller general said that the government had been addressing the challenges faced within our economy, particularly the lagged effects of insecurity and the current exchange rate issues.

Adeniyi stressed that the challenges had exacerbated concerns about food security, leading to a concerning trend where food items were moving out massively to neighbouring countries.

He noted: ” Some of the items include: over 20,000 bags of assorted grains such as rice, beans, maize, guinea corn, millet, soya beans, 2, 500 cartons and 963 bags of dried fish, others include, dried pepper, tomatoes, cooking oil, Maggi, macaroni, salt, sugar, garlic.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to safeguarding the food security of Nigerians, the NCS has secured approval from the government to dispose of the seized food items to needy Nigerians at discounted prices. The criteria for Nigerians to benefit from this initiative include having a verifiable National Identification Number (NIN).

“The target groups include artisans, teachers, nurses, religious bodies and other Nigerians within our operational areas. The intent is to reach out directly to members through these organised structures to ensure the maximum impact of this exercise.

“To ensure the security and integrity of this initiative, NCS has put in place comprehensive measures. These measures encompass

robust security protocols throughout the process. Our officers will be closely monitoring the entire supply chain to prevent any misuse Or diversion of the food items.

Moreover, Adeniyi said that Customs had established strict guidelines and eligibility criteria to ensure that the items were distributed only to those in genuine need, saying that NaCS would be working closely with relevant agencies to ensure compliance with the terms of this programme.