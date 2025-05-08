Customs Targets Two-Hour Cargo Clearance At Port With B’Odogwu Platform

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Command, has announced that full implementation of the B’Odogwu system will reduce cargo clearance time at the port to as little as two hours.

Controller of the Command, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, made this known during a courtesy visit by members of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) in Lagos.

He emphasized that the new technology is free of network glitches and designed to simplify cargo clearance while enhancing trade facilitation.

“Under normal circumstances, when B’Odogwu is fully operational at TinCan and you make honest declarations, you can clear your goods within two hours,” Onyeka said.

“I can’t tell you categorically, but B’Odogwu is ours, B’Odogwu is fresh, and B’Odogwu is network glitch-free.”

He appealed to importers and clearing agents to ensure transparency in their declarations, noting that integrity in documentation is crucial for the success of the system.

The comptroller revealed that the command is actively engaging stakeholders through a massive sensitisation campaign and personnel training.

“If you were here in the past few days, you’d have seen ongoing training sessions. We are training ourselves, clearing agents, importers — everyone involved in the process,” he said.

Onyeka explained that a major hurdle has been a lack of awareness among stakeholders.

“We discovered that the problem we are having is a knowledge gap. Many people have not keyed into the B’Odogwu platform. That’s the major challenge, and we are tackling it through continuous sensitisation.”

He admitted there would be initial challenges in transitioning to the new system but expressed confidence that the benefits would outweigh the difficulties once adoption improves.

“Customs is ready,” Onyeka declared. “But agents are shifting from what used to be the norm to something closer to perfection, and that will take some time. We are working hard to ease that transition.”

Meanwhile, the controller disclosed that the command generated N145 billion in revenue in April 2025, marking a significant rise from the N95.7 billion collected in April 2024.

He also revealed that the command has already raked in N27 billion in revenue for May 2025.

