Customs targets N1.13trn revenue from Tincan Port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin Can Island Command, has been given a revenue target of N1.13 trillion for the year 2024. The Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, said that the Command collected over N716 billion revenue in 2023 out of the over N801 billion target last year. This year, he said that the Command was given a higher task for its performance in the previous year. To meet up with the target, Nnadi explained that the command would generate over N4 billion every week at the command as revenue to the coffers of the Federal Government.

The comptroller added that the target was achievable even as he stated that the Command had tagged the year 2024 ‘The Year of Stakeholders.’ Analysing the performance of the previous year, he explained that the Command deployed capacity building for officers and stakeholders as one of the tools to achieve its mandate. He added that deployment of ICT helped the Command to optimise its efficiency in the outgone year even as he maintained that more of the system would be applied for better efficient in the new year