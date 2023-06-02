New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
Customs Targets $200bn In Fresh Ppp, Plans To Instal 67 Scanners

The Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) has commenced trade modernisation project under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) in order to raise $200 billion revenue in the next 20 years. Under the PPP, 67 cargo scanners of various types and capacities would be installed at sea ports, airports and land borders.

The management office of the project was inaugurated in Abuja in partnership with Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) Limited, with a mandate to deliver the best-in- class technology for full automation of NCS processes and align with its peers around the world.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), said that the TMP was an answer to the pressing need for better infrastructure and the importance of becoming a data-driven organisation to enhance Customs service delivery.

Ali noted that his administration chose to embark on the TMP initiative because it understood the significance of digitalisation in driving efficiency, transparency and effectiveness.

He explained: “The project, though initiated by NCS, became a presidential initiative and its deliverables I believe will have a transformative impact on reform, restructuring, and revenue generation across NCS.

