Customs Targets 1 Hour Clearance For RoRo Cargoes At PTML

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Terminal Multiservices Limited Command has expressed its determination to achieve one-hour clearance of Roll on Roll off (RoRo) cargoes to beat its existing two hours record.

The Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Tenny Mankini Daniya disclosed this in Lagos during the celebration of the International Customs Day (ICD).

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Abdullahi Tsafe Abubakar said in a statement that the comptroller had said that all importers and their agents must be compliant to achieve the clearance target.

According to him, with compliance in the form of sincere declaration, prompt payment of duty and readiness for exit, the command was capable of clearing automobile cargo within one hour.

Also, Daniya noted that the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had approved the PTML Terminal for the importation of pharmaceuticals, saying that this was made possible due to the adequate security and transparent mode of operation at the command.

He commended the Grimaldi management for their commitment to efficiency and applauded its commencement of shipping services from Lagos to Shanghai in China.

He explained: “This is a welcome development that should be sustained through legitimate shipping and increased trade activities.

Daniya said that the theme of this year’s ICD which is “Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security and Prosperity” is instructive in many ways as it speaks directly to the activities of the Nigeria Customs Service with particular reference to the PTML Command.”

He assured that 2025 would feature improvements on previous achievements by the command while urging all stakeholders to keep supporting the NCS in its drive for modernisation.

Daniya said: “As you are all aware, this command is playing a piloting role in the reorganisation of the customs modernisation project which has started recording great successes.

“Our commitment to efficiency, security and prosperity is without compromise. In attaining and sustaining this, I am pleased to inform you that under our able and dynamic Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, we have prioritised stakeholder relationships to build on past successes.

“I want to use this medium to thank all stakeholders for their support and understanding at all times in our efforts to contribute to the growth of our great country.”

Share

Please follow and like us: