Customs Suspends Distribution Of Subsidised Rice Sale To Public

The Nigeria Customs Service (NLC) on Monday suspended the distribution of subsidised rice sales to the public.

The suspension which was announced via a statement issued Monday by Service’ National Public Relations Officer Abdullahi Maiwada is, to enable it to unravel the causes of the Friday, 23 February 2024 stampede.

The suspension it added, will help it to properly articulate more robust and comprehensive action that will not defeat the noble intention.

“It will be recalled that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on the directive of Mr President, announced the commencement of a noble intervention aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by Nigerians and improving access to essential food items through direct disposal of seized edible goods condemned in competent courts of law and certified fit for consumption by relevant government agencies. Consequently, a pilot exercise was conducted on Friday, 23 February 2024, at NCS Old Zonal Headquarters, Yaba, Lagos state.

“The exercise was conducted following meticulous planning to address all potential risks that may emerge during the exercise. As part of our process and control measures, we had Nigeria Police and military personnel to ensure crowd control.

“We also fully equipped a medical team on the ground in anticipation of potential risks during an exercise of that magnitude. Their presence was part of our proactive approach to ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants”.

” The disposal of the food items got off to a smooth start at about 0800hrs. We enjoyed the cooperation of the large crowd that obliged us, giving preferences to the elderly, people living with disabilities, pregnant women, and other vulnerable Nigerians who showed up for the exercise.

“This was the case up until about 1700hrs, as attested to by the over 5000 beneficiaries and members of the press”, NCS said in a statement.

However, it said due to unforeseen challenges which arose when it ran out of stock and announced the continuation of the exercise the following day, a decision it said led to a regrettable outcome.

“The crowd became desperate and charged through our barricades in search of rice bags inside emptied containers. In the stampede that ensued, some fatalities and injuries were regrettably recorded”.

The Service extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the unfortunate incident