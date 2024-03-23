Customs Suspends 25% Penalty On Improperly Imported Vehicles

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), under the directives of the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy has suspended the 25 percent penalty previously imposed in addition to import duty on improperly imported vehicles.

The service has also initiated a 90-day window, effective from March 4 July 5 for the regularisation of import duties on specific categories of vehicles. The Public Relations Officer of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, explained in a statement on Friday that it was part of efforts to ease economic hardship and encourage compliance, noting that stakeholders, including vehicle owners, importers, and agents had been encouraged to seize this opportunity to regularise import duty payments within the designated 90-day timeframe Early in the month, Mai- wada had explained that the initiative applies solely to vehicles imported into Nigeria where the requisite customs duty had not been fulfilled or vehicles detained due to undervaluation.

He noted that it was important to clarify that vehicles seized and condemned would not be re- leased under this arrangement and shall be forfeited to the Federal Government in accordance with extant regulations. He said: “All vehicle owners, importers/agents seeking to regularise import duties on their vehicles are required to apply to the Zonal Coordinators (Zones A, B, C, D) and CAC FCT Command. “They must submit the necessary documents and process Vreg in line with the Federal Ministry of Fi- nance directives for the registration of imported motor vehicles.